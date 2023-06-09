Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

