Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,593 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.41% of Vontier worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vontier by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Vontier by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,589,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 170,238 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NYSE:VNT opened at $30.95 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

