Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 50.33% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the first quarter worth $8,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 335,076 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 199,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 187,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 148,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

Dividend History for Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

