Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ EPSN opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 50.33% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter.
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.
