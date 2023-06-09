Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 50.33% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Epsilon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the first quarter worth $8,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 335,076 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 199,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 187,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 148,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

