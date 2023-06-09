Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marvell Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,059,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

