Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Volume Hits $86.38 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $86.38 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $17.04 or 0.00064056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,599.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00331908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.01 or 0.00537660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00416858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,359,202 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

