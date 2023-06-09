ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.15 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,568 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 73,016 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

