ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.92 Million in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 70,205 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,788 shares of company stock worth $1,203,835. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

