Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Plans Dividend of $28.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMBL stock opened at $5,426.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1 year low of $5,325.00 and a 1 year high of $8,275.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,674.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,659.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $170.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

