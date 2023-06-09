Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,686 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $67,465,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $63,709,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,778,000 after purchasing an additional 830,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

FIS stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.