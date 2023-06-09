Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $54.49 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.