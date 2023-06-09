Financial Survey: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) versus TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Morningstar and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 1 0 0 2.00 TPG 0 9 4 0 2.31

TPG has a consensus price target of $34.32, indicating a potential upside of 19.13%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Morningstar.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.87 billion 4.69 $70.50 million $0.39 528.58 TPG $2.00 billion 4.45 -$56.24 million ($0.32) -90.03

This table compares Morningstar and TPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Morningstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Morningstar pays out 384.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. TPG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 0.89% 10.63% 3.72% TPG N/A 19.21% 7.12%

Volatility and Risk

Morningstar has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG beats Morningstar on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

