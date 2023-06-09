First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 113,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 201,162 shares.The stock last traded at $62.42 and had previously closed at $61.96.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 175,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

