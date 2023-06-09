FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.90 Per Share

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share by the transport operator on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

FGP opened at GBX 137 ($1.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £966.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2,253.33, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 89.55 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 144.90 ($1.80). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.78) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.05) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 146.40 ($1.82).

Insider Buying and Selling

About FirstGroup

In related news, insider Graham Sutherland bought 30,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,874.69 ($38,382.26). 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

