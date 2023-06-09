Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. 1,070,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,597,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Fisker Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Fisker by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

