FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 88,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 126,651 shares.The stock last traded at $23.83 and had previously closed at $23.79.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 92,480 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 115.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $290,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

