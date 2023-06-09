Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF opened at $6.10 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $116,000.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

