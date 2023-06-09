Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 363,559 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 166,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

