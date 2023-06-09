Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,594 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

