FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Rollins, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Rollins Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NYSE:ROL opened at $41.11 on Friday. Rollins has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

