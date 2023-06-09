FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.9 %

CHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Towle & Co boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 138,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

