FY2024 EPS Estimates for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Cut by DA Davidson

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of -0.11. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 419,779 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 71,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 75,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.