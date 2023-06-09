FY2024 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Lifted by Zacks Research

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after buying an additional 943,656 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $10,565,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,986,000 after buying an additional 355,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

