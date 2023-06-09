FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 111,666 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,654,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

