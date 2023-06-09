Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,740,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,416,000 after purchasing an additional 349,549 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after buying an additional 195,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

