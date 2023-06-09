Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCK opened at $389.23 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

