Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of FOX worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in FOX by 39.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

