Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.52 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

EL stock opened at $181.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.78 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

