Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Evolent Health worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Evolent Health stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,400. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

