Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 194,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

