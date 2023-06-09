Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $349.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $395.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

