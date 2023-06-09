Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $8.33 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,039.89.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,023.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,942.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,681.38. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,337 shares of company stock worth $26,227,935 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

