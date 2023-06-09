Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 116,025 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 116,025 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of BP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 943,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BP by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 709,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 90,654 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BP from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP from GBX 636 ($7.91) to GBX 660 ($8.20) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

