Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.77 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

