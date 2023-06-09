Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $185.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.23 and its 200 day moving average is $132.44.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

