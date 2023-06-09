Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 8,200 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $120.83 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.