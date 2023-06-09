Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $219.81 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

