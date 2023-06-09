Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $333.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.76. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

