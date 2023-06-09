Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.50% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 277,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,015,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 837,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 108,758 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

