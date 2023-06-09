Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after buying an additional 1,142,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $35,342,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Baxter International by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 268,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

