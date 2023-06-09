Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 627,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $68,843,000 after acquiring an additional 351,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 14,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.