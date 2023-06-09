Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 844,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.11% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

NYSE:DBD opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.