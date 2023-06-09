Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 77.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

