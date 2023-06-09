Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,543 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.43% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 46.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 108.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

