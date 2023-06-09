Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,147 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.81% of Townsquare Media worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 604,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 113,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth $79,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

TSQ opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $187.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $120.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Townsquare Media Profile

(Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.