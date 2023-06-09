Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at $2,674,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Manitowoc Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MTW opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.04. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

