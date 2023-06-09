Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,456 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after buying an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,454,000 after buying an additional 133,880 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,801 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,145. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

