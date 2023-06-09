Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,908,000 after purchasing an additional 348,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,211,000 after acquiring an additional 663,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE POR opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

