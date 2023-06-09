Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,800 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.31% of Full House Resorts worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 45.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FLL. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,385.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,680. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

