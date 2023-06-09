Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 24,215 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of DELL opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

