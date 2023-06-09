Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 37,671 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,671 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.26% of Steel Partners worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Partners

Steel Partners Price Performance

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,961 shares of company stock worth $916,689 over the last ninety days. 70.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPLP opened at $43.54 on Friday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

